24 teen girls to be housed at a male facility after crisis conditions close their center in Geneva

Amid concerns for the safety of two dozen young girls, a Geneva facility has closed and concerned parents, state senators and officials are calling for change.

The teens, who were sentenced to programs at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center (YRTC) in Geneva, were transferred to a similar facility for boys in Kearney Monday.

It comes after conditions at the Geneva facility had been getting worse and worse over the last few months, one parent, Prudence Waters said.

Waters, whose 16-year-old daughter has been at YRTC since June, told her mom serious water damage caused a ceiling to collapse, mold to grow and the teens to get sick.

In a statement from DHHS CEO. Danielle Smith, she said the teens broke a sprinkler in the building causing the damage. She said this created an unsafe environment for the teens and the buildings had to be closed.

But Waters, and another parent Rebecca Delano, said there's more problems than just that.

"Our kids went there to get help," Waters said. "Our DHHS system, our court system, felt that was best for our kids and our kids are living in conditions I never dreamed of living in."

Delano adding, "If it was me, or Prudence, that had them living in those conditions we'd have our kids taken away, we'd be in jail."

So they called state senators and the inspector general.

Their calls lead to Lincoln Senator Patty Pansing Brooks and other representatives making a surprise visit to the facility Friday.

"I had no idea," Pansing Brooks said.

She said they found the same water damage the girls described to the parents, they found girls in solitary confinement for up to five days in rooms with no lights. Pansing Brooks said she saw a girl sleeping on a wooden platform with no mattress.

Pansing Brooks said there were holes punched in the walls and exposed wires.

"Obviously for these buildings to fall into this kind of disrepair, the staff haven't been trained to handle these kinds of kids," Pansing Brooks said.

In a statement from DHHS, they said they've faced serious staffing challenges in recruiting qualified mental health personnel.

In a letter from Inspector General for Child Welfare, Julie Rogers, she listen training and re-training staff as a top priority for the facility.

As well as improving programming.

This is another big concern for Waters and Delano.

Waters said her daughter was an honors student, a great basketball player and overall an easy kid to raise. Then, she took a turn.

She said she struggles with anger management and anxiety.

Waters said she needs help.

"She keeps asking me 'whens the programming going to happen? When are they going to start helping me,'" Waters said.

Delano said the same.

Her daughter is 18. This is her second time at Geneva and she said all the programming has changed since she was last there.

She said they don't have any behavior management programs, they don't have any programming and their mental health programs are weak.

She said their daughters sit around all day and play cards or video games.

They aren't allowed outside.

Waters said of course that causes the girls to misbehave and act out.

Smith said in a press release, they'll take the time that the girls aren't at Geneva to make improvements to both the facility and programming.

“Our goal is a smooth transition to help the girls acclimate to their routine, which includes school, mental health support, structured activities and recreation,” said CEO Smith. “We hope to enhance programming and treatment, and provide an environment that is safe, supportive, and gives youth the opportunity to thrive as they transition from the YRTCs into a successful adulthood.”

Pansing Brooks said she'll make sure to prioritize making these improvements in the next legislative session.

How long the girls will remain at the Kearney facility is unknown. DHHS has said the girls will be kept separate from the boys.

Parents said they hope that's true as at least one of the teens has been sexually abused and has been working through that trauma, Delano said.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you updates as they become available.