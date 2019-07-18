25-year old North Platte man arrested after 4-wheeler burglary and pursuit

25-year old Thomas Foster of North Platte was arrested in North Platte after leading police on a chase around town on a stolen four-wheeler.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department reports on July 17, 2019 North Platte Police Officers were involved in a the pursuit on West 14th Street in North Platte. Eventually the Police Officers caught the rider of the four-wheeler and placed him in the Lincoln County Detention Center.

Police Officers discovered the four-wheeler was possibly stolen. The owner identified the four-wheeler as a Red 2015 Polaris valued around $8000.00 and confirmed it was stolen from the Lincoln County Fairgrounds. While investigating the theft at the fairgrounds Deputies discovered the concession building was broken into. Food items were discovered missing from the break in.

Mr. Foster was interviewed and charged with Burglary and Theft over $5000.00 and placed back into the Detention Center.