$290 million bond issue recommended for LPS facilities

The Lincoln Public Schools Finance Committee has officially recommended a bond election in the amount of $290 million for new facilities.

The election would take place in February 2020.

Over the course of the fall, board members have unveiled their updated 10-year plan.

The updated plan includes over $288 million in needs including new schools and updates to others.

The School Board seems close to choosing the "Model A" bond issue option. The "Model A" decision, when initially proposed, would cost around $286 Million, with a 16.1 cent levy, 25-year authorization, and no tax increase.

The updated 10-year plan for the potential 2020 bond issue includes two high schools.

These schools would have core facilities comparable with current schools and would be planned to accommodate 1,000 students, with the capacity for 2,000 students in the future.

New athletic facilities would be split between the high schools. A new football, track, and baseball complex would be at the Northwest site, and a soccer and softball complex would be at the Southeast site.

In total, the two high schools would cost around $134 million.

According to the current plan, the new Northwest site would start construction around April 2020, with enrollment starting in Fall 2022. The Southeast site would start construction in April 2021, with enrollment starting in Fall 2023.

The plan also details a new elementary school in northeast Lincoln and updates to seven middles schools, including a $32.4 million indoor air quality upgrade at Park Middle School.