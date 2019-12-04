3 arrested after meth found in Southeast Nebraska home with small child

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies arrested three people, after they found drugs in a home where a small child was present.

Deputies served the search warrant at a Fairbury residence located at 515 W 8th Street on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff, deputies found meth and drug paraphernalia in the home.

Three people were taken into custody: 33-year-old Matthew Koss, 30-year-old Caelee Coyle and 27-year-old Rose Coyle.

All three were taken into custody and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Child Neglect.