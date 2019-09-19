3 arrested after meth, heroin, guns found during search

Lincoln Police arrested three people for a slew of drug charges after a search warrant turned up meth, heroin, firearms, and pills.

LPD said on Thursday morning around 1 a.m., the Lincoln-Lancaster County Task Force served a search warrant in the 1000 Block of Goodhue Boulevard, a few blocks south of the State Capitol.

Inside, officers found 160 grams of suspected methamphetamine, .3 grams of heroin, six guns, 20 Clonazepam pills, and other drug paraphernalia.

William Bean, 67, and Karl Duhrkopf, 67, were arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver.

Cynthia Duhrkopf, 48, was arrested for possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance.