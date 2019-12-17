3 dead in Montana casino shooting, suspect killed by police

A pre-dawn shooting at a Montana casino has left three people dead and another person injured.

The suspect was tracked down and killed by police in the city of Great Falls.

Authorities say the shooting at the Emerald City Casino in Great Falls happened about 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Police found the bodies of three victims inside the casino.

A police statement says the suspect was located by police in another part of the city and was fatally shot by officers at about 5:45 a.m.

The injured person is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

An elementary school near the place where police killed the suspect canceled classes.

