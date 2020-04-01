3 dogs, 16 chickens found neglected, malnourished in Jefferson County home

Authorities in Jefferson County have identified the person reportedly responsible for abusing 23 animals, including three dogs, who were found malnourished and neglected.

Authorities said on Tuesday a search warrant was served at a home at 118 Barry Street in Harbine, Nebraska.

Deputies had received information that there were dogs inside the home that were not being cared for.

During the search, deputies found three dogs that were locked inside kennels sitting in urine and feces.

Also, 16 chickens and 4 ducks were found at the home, and all were believed to be malnourished and not properly cared for.

According to authorities, the owner of the animals was identified as Anthony Phillips. Phillips was not at the home at the time the search warrant was served, but he was advised by phone that he would be charged with animal cruelty.