3 in the same family die from COVID-19, sister recovering

A mother, father and son all died in the same month from COVID-19.

Three people in the same family have died within the same month from COVID-19. (Source: WPLG/CNN)

The 42-year-old son, Mario Mayorga, died Sunday, just weeks after the virus killed his parents.

His mother and father died nine days apart. They were about to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

Mayorga lost his battle to COVID-19 Sunday in Miami, Florida.

The family is originally from the Nicaraguan town of Masaya, where the Mayorga parents were both educators.

“There is no hugs. There is no wiping each other tears or holding each other’s hands. So we’re relying on text messages and phone calls to comfort each other,” family cousin Marcela Lastre said.

Mayorga's sister was also diagnosed with coronavirus.

She is now out of the hospital and recovering at home.

