First COVID-19 case in Lincoln, 3 more in Douglas County

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Lincoln was announced Friday by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. He is a 48-year-old who traveled to Colorado March 8 and 9.

He developed symptoms March 15 and visited his healthcare provider March 16.

He tested positive and was advised to self-isolate at home.

Three more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Douglas County. Two of the individuals recently returned from the southeast US, according to the Douglas County Health Department in a statement issued Friday.

They are two men in their 40s and a woman in her 30s.

None of them are hospitalized. Douglas County has 26 confirmed cases of the disease.

All were tested earlier this week and confirmed March 18 or 19.

The three individuals traveled to different areas and the cases are not connected.

Community exposures may have occurred at the following times and locations:

Nebraska Furniture Mart, 700 S 72nd St. March 15 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Pearle Vision Center at 147th and West Maple Street, March 16 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

At Home Store, 130th and West Center, March 16 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.