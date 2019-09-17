30 people sworn in as U.S. citizens in Beatrice

This week more than 34,000 people are expected to become legal United States citizens.

Right here in Nebraska, on Tuesday 30 people were sworn in at a ceremony in Beatrice.

Feleti Lavaka is one of the new citizens.

He says U.S. citizenship is something he's worked toward for a long time.

Now that it's here, it's extremely emotional.

"This moment is huge for me and my family back at home too; I’ve been waiting so long,” said Lavaka.

Lavaka says he wanted to do this to make his mom proud, sadly she died in November.

But he says this was for her.

But to make it even more special, he says he found out something from the immigration office that makes him even more proud.

"She told me I’m the first Polynesian to get citizenship in the state of Nebraska,” said Lavaka.

And for that, Lavaka says he says he couldn't be more proud to represent his country of Tonga, in the South Pacific.

Rozzena Chace came to the U.S. from Fiji when she was six.

Raising her right hand and taking the oath, is something that made long hours of preparing and taking tests worth it.

"I’m excited you know, it's just a new chapter, I guess there are going to be more benefits for becoming a citizen so I’m looking forward to it,” said Chace.

Chace says becoming a U.S. citizen is about her future and her kids.

"It has been a goal of mine since I was 18-years-old and I just wanted to set an example for my kids that you try to reach your goals,” said Chace.

At the end of the ceremony, one special thing a lot of people were excited to do was register to vote.

They had people there ready to get the new citizens in the system.