$300,000 Nebraska Pick 5 winning ticket sold in Lincoln

A Nebraska Pick 5 ticket for the Tuesday, May 26 drawing worth $300,000 was sold in Lincoln.

The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Tuesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $300,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at Pump & Pantry at 345 West O St, in Lincoln.

The winning numbers from Tuesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 09, 16, 19, 22, 26. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.