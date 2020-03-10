$30K Bobcat Toolcat taken from parking lot

Lincoln Police are searching for a stolen Bobcat Toolcat worth $30,000 that was taken from a parking lot.

LPD said on Monday, the victim reported his white and black Bobcat Toolcat was taken from the parking lot of the Mission Distribution Center at 6800 P Street.

He told police he left the Bobcat there as he is contracted for snow removal in the lot.

He said he last saw the equipment on Feb. 19. The Bobcat is valued at $30,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

