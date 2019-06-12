Thousands of dollars in copper pipe stolen

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - According to Lincoln Police, on Tuesday around 2 p.m., a plumber reported a large amount of copper pipe and fittings stolen from a job site near 16th and Old Cheney Road.

Police say the loss is estimated at $3,500.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at 402-441-6000 or Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

 