37 cats and dogs rescued from Oklahoma brought to Lincoln

Thirty seven cats and dogs are finding their forever homes in Lincoln after being rescued from Oklahoma.

Dolly's Legacy Animal Rescue brought these animals to their foster families on Saturday.

The rescue says Oklahoma has a lot of high kill shelters and not a lot of adoption programs. They said all of these animals have been abandoned or surrendered and are now getting a second chance at a happy life here in the capital city.

Dolly’s Rescue said they thought adoptions and fostering would drop off with the pandemic, but it's been quite the opposite.

"We thought, the economy's not good, so no one is going to be thinking about bringing home a dog or cat right now. It was completely the opposite,” said Emily Walter, Adoption Coordinator, Dolly's Legacy Animal Rescue. “We had 85 adoption applications for dogs in January, 86 in February, 182 in March and 307 in April."

These animals will be ready for their forever homes in two to four weeks.

The rescue organization is always looking for donations or foster families. They say fostering is just like pet sitting and the animal will likely only be with you for a few weeks before they're adopted.

