38K worth of cleaning equipment stolen from work trailer

Lincoln Police are investigating after $38,000 worth of equipment was stolen from a trailer parked in south Lincoln.

LPD said a person who works at Jimmy’s Eggs near 28th and Pine Lake also owns a cleaning business and parked their work trailer in the parking lot.

The victim said someone broke into the trailer and stole cleaning equipment, including a Clark 36-inch auto scrubber, worth $14,000.

A number of other items were stolen, as well.

Police said there is not any video of the crime and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

