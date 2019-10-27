3rd annual dog trick-or-treating event

On Sunday, dozens of dogs and their owners got to celebrate Halloween early with an annual trick-or-treating event.

It all took place at Paws 4 Fun, for its third annual Bark at the Moon Halloween Party.

Dogs were decked out in costumes ranging from basketball players to a school bus.

The owner of Paws 4 Fun says this is a chance for dog owners in Lincoln to meet and also talk with local vendors who sell dog products to get them connected.

"It's giving back to the community, and bringing the community into our involvement, it's just a way to show the community what we are, what we do, but also be able to introduce them to other businesses,” said CEO, Leon Kilmer.

Kilmer says the colder weather may have kept more people from attending but the feedback they've gotten from those who came has been great and over the past few years, he says they've seen over 1,5000 people at the event.