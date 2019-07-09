“4 the 4 Benefit” planned for families of crash victims

A fundraiser called “4 the 4 Benefit” is scheduled for Saturday, July 13 to benefit the five families affected by a Sarpy County crash on June 17.

Abigail Barth, 16, Alexandria Minardi, 15, Kloe Odermatt, 16, and Addisyn Pfeifer, 16, were all killed in the crash. Roan Brandon, 15, survived the crash and was recently released from the hospital.

Organizers say the benefit will raise money for the girls’ families and serve as a thank you to the first responders for their help and support.

The fundraiser is from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Peterson Park, 200 W. Angus Street, in Gretna.

Admission is $8 for adults and $6 for children. The money raised will be evenly distributed between the families.

The event includes food (included with admission), music, auction, face painting, inflatables, and more.

The live auction begins at 4:00 p.m. If you are interested in donating items for the silent/live auction you can contact:

Wil and Denise Stephany

Wil@oiagents.com

Denise@oiagents.com

Auction Items can be dropped off at Oracle Insurance Agency located at 9829 S 168th Ave Ste 4B Omaha, NE 68136 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday.

You can find more information on the event

on Facebook.