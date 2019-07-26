4-year-old who died at Silver Lake home identified as Nebraska girl

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the 4-year-old girl who died at a Silver Lake home earlier this week. She is Brandy Lee Funk, of Beatrice, Nebraska.

Funeral arrangements for Brandy have been set. On Monday, she will lie in state from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Davidson Funeral Home, 1035 N Kansas Ave., in Topeka. A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at the Griffiths-Hovendick, 708 N. 6th St., in Beatrice, Nebraska.

Brandy was found unresponsive at a home in the 300 block of S. Masche St. Medical crews pronounced her dead at the scene.

The Shawnee Co. Coroner’s Office is trying to determine her cause of death. Investigators say they cannot determine if there was foul play involved until they see the autopsy results.