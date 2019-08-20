40 North Tap + Grille brings fine dining and unique atmosphere to Grand Island's Railside

It's being totted as a mix of fine dining, historic and unique atmospheres, along with high end finishes. It's something downtown Grand Island hasn't seen in some time and it's now open for business.

40 North is the newest addition to the downtown Grand Island area.

40 North Tap + Grille is the latest addition to Grand Island's downtown Railside area.

The new restaurant is located on 3rd street in the old Antique Warehouse building.

It comes with a unique look and familiar ownership, businessman and former Grand Island Mayor Jay Vavricek.

Vavricek says he wanted to bring something unique specifically to the downtown area.

"I wanted to do something special for downtown Grand Island. The downtown area is thriving and really the spot to be in town right now. It's giving a historic building a new look and feel, along with great food and great atmosphere. It's something the people are wanting," he said.

“My wife and I wanted to create a destination that honored our Nebraska roots,” Jay Vavricek said. “We’ve achieved that atmosphere with our dining room that features reclaimed barn wood, high-ceiling rafters, exposed brick, windmills, and a statement waterfall feature.”

Not only does it have fine dining and a unique patio 40 North also has a separate sports lounge with its own unique atmosphere as well.

40 North is open Tuesday through Sunday with dinner hours from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Sports Lounge is open weekdays from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.