$425,000 grant will update Gothenburg's Sun Theater

Gothenburg is getting a big Community Development Block Grant from the state for their "Revitalize The Sun" theater project. The Nebraska Department of Economic Development is giving the town $425,000.

Officials say the money will make the theater aDA Accessible with better bathrooms, wheelchair seating, and a level surface in the auditorium. The plan is to make the theater more energy efficient, too. “Our goal is to create a more accommodating environment for all patrons and ensure that the theater is a place anyone can enjoy,” said Sun Theatre Executive Director Roxanne Converse-Whiting, who is leading the project. “We show classic movies for the residents of our assisted living facility, for example, and getting visitors with age and mobility concerns safely in and out can be a challenge. This will help remediate that and other issues, resulting in a more enjoyable experience for everyone.”

“This project is a terrific example of the positive impacts happening across Nebraska with support from the Community Development Block Grant program and the Department of Economic Development,” said Lt. Gov. Foley. “It’s also a testament to the people and leadership of Gothenburg, who have shown a commitment to growing and improving the community on behalf of all its citizens.”

“A lot of young professionals and families are moving to town,” said City Clerk Brandi Kloepping. “Because of amenities like The Sun Theatre, they don’t have to travel to larger cities to experience the arts and entertainment. This allows Gothenburg to be a community that offers not only good jobs and schools, but a great quality of life.”

The Dawson County town also raised about $100,000 in financial support.

