45 inmates released early due to "good time" error

45 Nebraska inmates were released from prison earlier than they should have due to an error in adjusting good time served, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said Thursday.

NDCS said in a release nearly 140 inmates will receive notice of updates to their institutional records to reflect disciplinary sanctions that were ordered but not applied.

“Loss of good time is one of the sanctions authorized by the department when an inmate commits an infraction, like use of drugs, possession of contraband, assault or other behaviors that are prohibited. Those are days that can be assessed against the inmate’s tentative release date (TRD). It does not impact a person’s ability to receive parole, nor does it change someone’s sentence structure or the amount of time a judge ordered them to serve,” NDCS Director Scott Frakes said in a release.

The amount of time assessed ranged from 15 days to 180 days, and 204 sanctions were incorrectly recorded.

"The recently discovered discrepancy was found to impact rule violations that occurred as far back as 10 years ago. During this time frame, 204 sanctions were incorrectly recorded. This is out of over 15,000 good time sanctions recorded," NDCS said in a release.

“Whenever an inmate has committed an infraction, a hearing is held. The person is informed of what sanctions are assessed and the right to appeal that determination,” explained Dir. Frakes. “While all of the inmates in this situation received that notification, the sanctions were not documented properly, which resulted in a failure to make the necessary changes in each individual’s TRD.”

187 inmates were sanctioned with a loss of good time that was not applied correctly. Of that group, 45 have already discharged or were released to post-release supervision.

Two of those individuals committed a new misdemeanor during the time period when they should have been serving time-related to the disciplinary sanction.

“Forty-five individuals got out earlier than they would have, if the sanction had been properly entered,” said Dir. Frakes. “We have taken appropriate steps to assure that this does not occur going forward.”

