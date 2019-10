Lincoln Police are investigating after burglars hit the Spreetail warehouse over the weekend.

LPD said the warehouse manager for Spreetail at 1000 W Commerce Way reported someone had broken into the warehouse over the weekend.

Police said over $4,500 worth of inventory was missing including electronics.

Surveillance video captured the burglary it is currently being downloaded and processed.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at 402-441-6000.