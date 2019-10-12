$5 Bits of Broken Chair Trophy up for grabs | Donate here

Regardless of the score Saturday night, the Nebraska vs. Minnesota game will succeed in raising money for charity.

The $5 Bits of Broken Chair Trophy, a tradition created to help raise money for the Team Jack Foundation and the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital, is hoping to raise money for the Team Jack Foundation, and the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital.

You can go to the website for the trophy and donate as either a Husker fan or a Gopher fan.

So far the Huskers are losing, but over $11,000 has been raised.

To donate, click here.