Teens arrested for stealing five guns from Lincoln home

Two teens have been arrested for stealing five guns from a home in Lincoln.

The five firearms were recovered after being stolen from a gun safe on the 1100 block of S. 7th street.

On October 8th, a 44-year-old man called Lincoln Police at 10 a.m., reporting that his gun safe had been pried open and five guns were missing. He gave the police a person he suspected may have been involved.

18-year-old Isaiah Saddler was arrested for burglary and possession of a stolen firearm. A 17-year-old female was arrested for aiding and abetting a burglary. A 17-year-old male was arrested for burglary and possession of a defaced firearm.