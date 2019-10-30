50 pounds of pot, guns, THC vape cartridges found during drug bust

A drug bust by the Lincoln Lancaster Narcotics Task Force turned up over 50 pounds of pot and hundreds of THC vaporizer cartridges, along with multiple firearms.

Lincoln Police said on Monday, a warrant was served by the task force at 6140 Luann Lane, near 56th and Rokeby Road.

Police found a total of 55 pounds of marijuana, 400 THC vape cartridges, 252 THC wax concentrate packages, $31,790 in cash and three guns, including an AK-47 and an AR-15.

Fadwa Daher, 29, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

