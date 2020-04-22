50 years of Earth Day and Nebraska environments

Unregulated industry and automobiles led to extreme pollution in the years before 1970. That's when Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson would push for legislation to pass to clean up the environment. Millions of demonstrators across the country turned out in support, with Earth Day being created that April. By December of that year, President Richard Nixon would sign into law the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act, and create the Environmental Protection Agency.

Nixon believed it was a turning point for the nation and the globe, saying "I think that 1970 will be known as the year of the beginning, in which we really began to move on the problems of clean air and clean water and open spaces for the future generations of America."

Fifty years later though, we are still seeing the effect of pollution, even after regulations were put in place for things like toxic waste disposal and leaded gasoline. Carbon Dioxide remains a potent greenhouse gas which human activity is increasing concentrations in our atmosphere.

A recent study from Climate Central shows that average annual temperature across the United States has increased by 2.4°F since Earth Day was founded in 1970. The Desert Southwest has seen some of the most extreme increase, with Reno, NV up 7.4°F, Las Vegas, NV up 5.5°F, and El Paso, TX up 4.8°F.

More locally, Lincoln Nebraska is up, but slightly less than the national average at 1.6°F increase between 1970 and 2019. I looked at data from Grand Island, and it follows a similar increase at 1.9°F in the same time. The Tri-Cities are not explicitly represented in the Climate Central Survey, but of the 244 cities included, 98% show an increasing trend in temperatures.

This increasing trend is having effects on the environments here in Central Nebraska. Bill Teddicken of the Rowe Sanctuary near Gibbon says that there has been an impact on the river valley, shrinking wet meadows by 90%. "90% of the original habitat for cranes, the wide, shallow channels of the river, is gone. 70% of the water is gone before it ever gets to us. So as if and as climate change happens, we don't have a lot of buffer anymore for wildlife and even for humans."

This impact was noted in a study conducted by the University of Nebraska at Lincoln which Teddicken referenced, saying "...the indication was that in the next 50 years, if we don't do anything different, the snow pack in the Colorado Rockies would be gone. So, the Platte River relies on snow pack to feed itself, so that is where our water comes from. It's where our irrigation water comes from, our municipalities water..."

In response, he says that the Rowe Sanctuary makes constant efforts to involve the community and raise awareness about the importance of the natural resources the Platte River provides. "Rowe Sanctuary and Audubon are all about raising awareness, and so every day is Earth Day for us here at Rowe Sanctuary. We came to the Platte River originally back in 1971, to raise awareness about the Platte River and the cranes and the issues surrounding the river."

To read more on the methodology of the climate study, you can go to https://medialibrary.climatecentral.org/resources/earth-day-turns-50