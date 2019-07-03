$500 worth of items stolen from man's garage

Lincoln police responded to a residential burglary on July 1 where $500 worth of items was stolen.

It happened at a house near 19th Street and Gunnison Drive, that's just northwest of Ridge Hollow Apartments.

The victim reported his garage door was left open and someone entered his vehicle and stole $45 cash, a laptop computer and fishing poles.

According to police, there have been six home burglaries with open garage doors this week and 16 reported since June 1. Police are reminding people to shut their garage doors before bed and while doing yard when they are out of sight of the garage.