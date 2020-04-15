$50,000 Nebraska Pick 5 winning ticket sold in Lincoln

A $50,000 Pick 5 ticket was sold in Lincoln on April 14.

The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Tuesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $50,000 jackpot.

The ticket was sold at Casey's General Store #2972, 1445 So 17th St, in Lincoln. The winning numbers from Tuesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 11, 13, 20, 25, 37.

Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln.

Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.