22 gallons of fuel leaked from a tanker Thursday morning as the tanker was delivering gas to the underground tanks at a Kwik Shop in north Lincoln.

LFR was called to the Hazardous Materials Response at the Kwik Shop at 14th and Adams at 7:50 a.m.

According to LPD, a vehicle ran over the hose valve as it was delivering the fuel, causing the leak.

No citations are expected.