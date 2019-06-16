Small rocks possibly contaminating over 246,000 pounds of breakfast wraps

A Texas food company issued a recall for over 246,000 pounds of frozen, not-ready-to-eat breakfast wraps after potential small rock contamination.

Ruiz Food Products Inc. is recalling over 246,000 pounds of breakfast wraps that are potentially contaminated with 'extraneous materials,' specifically rocks.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the frozen egg, potato baco and cheese wrap items were produced on Jan. 17 and Jan. 18, 2019.

The following item is recalled:

• 8-Pack family size film packages containing “EL MONTEREY EGG, POTATO, BACON & CHEESE SAUCE BREAKFAST WRAPS” with “Best if Used By” dates of 01/17/2020 and 01/18/2020 and lot codes 19017 and 19018.

The company received a report of a potential injury associated with consuming one of the breakfast wraps.

If anyone has concerns about the consumption of one of the wraps, is asked to call 1-888-674-6854.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7 via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.