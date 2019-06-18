Krispy Kreme debuts new doughnut for 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing

The folks at Krispy Kreme are launching a new product in honor of the Apollo 11 moon landing - a cream-filled doughnut.

The chain is giving one of the new doughnuts free to each customer on Saturday at its stores across the country. / Source: Krispy Kreme Donuts

"As America prepares to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, we want to give our fans a new taste experience that is out of this world," said the doughnut maker's Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena.

"We choose to fill our Original Glazed doughnuts, not because it is easy, but because it is hard (no disrespect intended, JFK)."

What's not hard is getting a free doughnut. The chain is giving one away to each customer on Saturday at its stores across the country. The flavors are classic and chocolate.

Neil Armstrong and "Buzz" Aldrin made history on July 20, 1969, becoming the first people to walk on the moon.

An estimated 650 million people watched Armstrong's televised image and heard his voice describe the event as he took "one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind."

