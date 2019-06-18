Giant spider snacks on possum

Add this to the list of weird things going on in Australia.

Justine Latton and her husband were on a romantic getaway at Mount Field National Park in the southern state of Tasmania, when what they saw next kind of ruined the mood, 7News reported.

There was a giant huntsman spider feasting on a pygmy possum.

Latoon posted a couple of pictures to the Tasmanian Insects and Spiders Facebook page, and they're the things of nightmares.

"Possum-eating spider!" she said.

The Tasmanian pygmy possum is the world's smallest possum. It measures about 3 inches long and weighs less than an ounce.

In contrast, huntsman spiders are some of the largest in the world. Their leg span can reach up to 6 inches.

The Facebook post is a social media sensation. The pictures have been shared more than 6,000 times.

