'You are never alone,' says NYPD chief after officer fatally shoots himself, marking 4th suicide this month

The New York City Police Department said a fourth officer has commited suicide this month.

This has been the sixth suicide this year. The chief of police has asked officers who need help to come forward without fear. (Source: WABC/CNN)

The department is now responding to try to keep this from happening again.

"This is the fourth one that we've had recently. Sixth one this year," said NYPD Chief of Department Terance Monahan.

Overnight, a 24-year veteran of the force fatally shot himself while off duty at his Hicksville home on Long Island.

The death of the 53-year-old officer is sending the department into overdrive to try to break the cycle.

"Now Commissioner (James) O'Neill actually later on today, we have some psychologists, we want to bring some outside people in and really try to come up with a solution," Monahan said.

Of the four NYPD officers who have died by suicide this month, two of them occurred within 24 hours.

That prompted Monahan to tweet out this message encouraging anyone who might be distressed to seek help.

"You are never alone," Monahan said in the video. He has since made other videos targeting mental health issues in the police department.

"There were two officers since that point in time whether it had anything to do with the message, I don't know but I know there were two officers that have reached out and they were able to get help," Monahan said.

But the department knows that in order to get help to officers contemplating suicide it has to fight off a big stigma.

"Coming forward when you need help is not going to make you lose your job," Monahan said. "There are things in this agency we're gonna do, we're gonna get you the help you need. I guarantee you you're always going to be back on the street."

Again, this was the NYPD's sixth death by suicide this year, and the fourth since June 5.

To put it into perspective, the NYPD said it averaged about four or five suicides per year over the past five years.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-8255

