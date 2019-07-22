'Joker' leads Calif. police on chase

A police chase in Los Angeles on Saturday could have been right out of a comic book.

Authorities were after a man dressed in a green wig and a clown mask. Witnesses said he resembled DC's character "The Joker."

Police said the man was driving recklessly around Orange County.

Video shows him at one point standing out of the sunroof of the car while a passenger steers.

The hour-long chase ended at Venice Beach, where the man got out of the car and took a stroll.

Police caught up with him and threatened to use a stun gun on him if he didn't cooperate.

He took off his shirt and dropped to the ground. He was arrested without further incident as a crowd of beachgoers watched.

Copyright 2019 KCAL, KCBS via CNN. All rights reserved.