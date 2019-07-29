Dream Big Academy helps under-represented students realize college is possible

This week high schoolers who might not typically get a chance at college are learning it's possible at the Dream Big Academy.

The camp, hosted by the Nebraska Business College, focuses on helping under-represented and low-income students.

Students learn about marketing, finance and other opportunities in the business field.

They're even staying at UNL dorms, are given professional clothing for free.

The goal is to give them the tools to see their futures take shape.

"Not only do you get to know about business world and have the opportunity to see what it's like to live on campus but you also get to learn about yourself," said Nayely Quinonez, a Lexington High student.

This is the seventh year of the camp, and some of those running it, attended themselves and said it was pivotal in their journey to success.

To attend, you have to submit an application and meet a few requirements. Click here to learn more: https://business.unl.edu/promo/dreambig/