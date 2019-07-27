Watch: Drug smugglers dump thousands of pounds of cocaine in Pacific

Newly released video shows the U.S. Coast Guard chasing down suspected drug smugglers.

Coast Guard seizes $350 million worth of cocaine after chase at sea with suspected smugglers.

In the video, the suspects are seen throwing large bags from their high-speed boat.

The coast guard said 2,300 pounds of cocaine was seized in this one chase.

The haul was part of the 26,000 pounds of drugs the Coast Guard seized and unloaded on Friday.

An estimated $350-million-worth of cocaine was seized between late June and mid-July off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America, the Coast Guard said.

