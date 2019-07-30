Over $100 found in dryer donated to Fremont Habitat HomeStore

A lesson to be learned, or maybe it was a blessing in disguise after a donated laundry dryer contained over $100.

The Habitat HomeStore in Fremont, Nebraska posted a picture to its Facebook page Saturday of the items cleaned out of the dryer after it had been donated to the shop.

Scattered among the debris were several crumpled one, five, ten and 20 dollar bills. There was also a stack of change.

In a caption to the picture, the resell store joked, "This is why you might want to clean out your dryer before you donate it to the Habitat HomeStore."

The store went on to thank the person, "But, Thank You! We appreciate the donation and can use it to help build homes and hope!!"

The post has been shared over 89,000 times.