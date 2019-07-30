Study: 30% of millennials can't afford to date

An old Beatles song said, "Can't buy me love," and that's become a modern-day dilemma for many millennials.

According to a new survey by the dating site Match, 30 percent of millennials feel their financial situation is holding them back from pursuing a relationship.

Basically, dating is just too expensive.

That's partly because many of them are fighting an uphill battle financially, dealing with student debt and rising living costs.

Additionally, some experts told USA Today courting rituals have changed. First dates have become more elaborate and potentially expensive.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.