Neo-Nazi leader operating in Nebraska

Racial propaganda found across the Omaha-metro area last week has left neighbors on edge, and asking where it's all coming from.

6 News reporter Mason Mauro, left, talks with neo-Nazi leader Gerhard Lauck of Fairbury, Neb., on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. (WOWT)

An investigation traced some of the recent hate speech back to a notorious neo-Nazi leader who lives in Fairbury, Neb.

"Today, white people are supposed to be ashamed for being white and this nonsense," neo-Nazi leader Gerhard Lauck said.

A cartoon caricature of a law enforcement officer tossing a Mexican man over a border wall discovered on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Omaha. A "missing person" flier for lost "white identity" found near Aksarben. Business cards scattered around the University of Nebraska Medicine reminding people "It's Okay to be White."

A recent crop of what many in Omaha believe is the rise of a white nationalist movement in the metro.

"We'd get maybe one incident report every month or something like that. Now, if we don't get two or three every week, it's unusual," said Scott Kurz of the Anti-Defamation League Plain States.

Kurz said reports of racial, cultural, and sexual discrimination are spiking across the country and in the Heartland in the years since the 2016 presidential election.

"The past three years, there's been a steady incline of incident reporting in our office, and national numbers are a lot higher than they are locally," Kurz said.

But a neo-Nazi leader, operating in the shadows of the corn stalks, will not rest until the Big Red state is painted white.

"We believe in race and nation. We believe in the survival of all white nations and of our race," Lauck said.

Lauck thrives on hate. A self-proclaimed "race nationalist" -- the label itself a political veil for a racist.

"If you mean that I identify with my own people and put their interests first, then I am a racist," Lauck said.

The home-grown Husker and University of Nebraska-Lincoln dropout created a neo-Nazi organization at 19-years-old and spread white supremacist propaganda on American soil before working underground in Europe.

Once regarded as the largest peddler of neo-Nazi hate speech in the United States, the 66-year-old bigot isn't out of the white-washing game.

"Something on that scale, someone who has gotten attention for those kinds of things is living in our backyard," Kurz said.

After a four-year stint in a German prison, Lauck spewed slurs on the internet, moving print propaganda to digital discrimination on a "censorship-free" web hosting service.

A URL linked to one of his websites was displayed on the card found at UNMC. It's just one of the hundreds of white nationalist sites he claims to support.

"If the white man stands up and takes control of his country again, they'll say, 'Okay, the other guys are coming here and causing trouble. We'll get rid of them.'