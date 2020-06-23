$54 million redevelopment proposal announced for Centennial Mall area

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Tuesday the city has accepted a bid for a $54 million redevelopment project for the Centennial Mall area, including the Pershing Center.

Baird said Omaha company White Lotus Development was granted the bid and plans to build a 100 unit affordable housing building as well as green space, a child care facility, a coffee shop, and a wellness center all in the area of 16th and M streets.

Baird said the plan also designates a location for a public library in the area if enough public support is received.

The bid was selected out of four proposals that were submitted.

The project will use some TIF funding and other tax credits.

