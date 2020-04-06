56 new cases of COVID-19 in Hall County

Central District Health department reported a total of 56 lab confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Central District as of 5 p.m. A significant increase from the prior day's total.

This does not include the number of cases being diagnosed by health care providers without COVID testing based on symptoms alone. The total also does not reflect cases of COVID-19 in individuals who symptoms may be mild enough that they do not seek healthcare.

Governor Rickets said today that additional testing will be available in Hall County by the end of the week. CDHD will also see reinforcements to their team in the form of additional epidemiology staff to assist with case contacts. When they have lab tests to help identify who actually has COVID-19, they will investigate who those people had contact with and then ask everyone who was in direct contact (defined as closer than 6 feet for 10 minutes) to quarantine for 14 days. CDHD is reaching out to persons who test positive and to their close contacts, but are challenged to keep up with the ever-increasing numbers.