Restaurant Report Card: Lobo's City Mex again dinged for critical food violations

Lobo's City Mex Market

The restaurant was inspected August 29 where 14 food violations were noted, four of which were critical violations.

Among them include the person in charge not holding a proper manager permit, as required the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department.

The inspection report also noted a sanitizing bucket did not contain sanitizer when measured. It also revealed items on a cold bar in the kitchen were recorded at a temperature above the required maximum of 41 degrees.

In the bakery, black plastic trash bags covered food items when food grade materials should be used instead.

In the kitchen, the inspector noted that recently washed utensils still had debris on them.

Other serious violations include deli meat stored in a cooler without a marked date, and spray bottled were missing contents and mislabeled.

A 10/11 NOW request for comment was not returned.

Braeda

The Runzo owned cafe at South 33rd and Pioneers received nine health violations during its inspection Sept. 12.

Three critical violations were recorded in the inspection report, including two employees working with expired food handler permits.

During the inspection an employee was seen changing gloves but not washing their hands after taking orders and handling money.

The inspector also wrote up the restaurant for keeping food on the oven and salad at "unsafe temperatures"

The report also revealed the backsplash on the drinking fountain had a moldy residue and slime was found on the drip panel of the ice maker.

The following statement was provided to 10/11 NOW by Runza's Director of Marketing, Becky L. Perrett: "We educate our team members and comply with Health Department regulations & reports. Our management team immediately fixed the issues and created the action plan requested by health department personnel."

Oriental Market

Restaurant Report Card included a report of Oriental Market in June 2018 and has once again been cited by the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department.

On August 13, an inspector wrote the restaurant up for eleven food violations, with one being a critical violation.

According to the inspection report, unapproved pest bait was being used in the food area. It also noted that a slicer used to cut deli meat contained a residue.

Numerous live cockroaches were also found in an old kitchen area of the building, according to the report.

The inspector also noted that mouse chewed holes through cardboard in the rice area.

Other write-ups include packaged food with missing ingredient labels and raw meat missing safe handling instructions.

The restaurant did not return a request for comment.

The Egg & I

The breakfast spot at North 16th and Q Streets was inspected Sept. 19, where two of 15 food violations were recorded.

Among the violations include an employee or employees working without a proper food handler permit from the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department.

The inspection report also included a plumbing issue with a mop sink at the restaurant. The water in a hand washing sink did not reach 100 degrees, which is a minimum required temperatures for such sink.

Racks in a walk in cooler were said to have food accumulation and mold.

Sausage patties in a cooler drawer did not contain marking dates and spray bottles were mislabeled, according to the report.

Nebraska Club

The Nebraska Club was inspected Sept. 19, where an inspection report included three critical, seven food violations total.

According to the report, an employee did not have a proper food handler permit.

Foods required to have temperatures below 45 degrees were measured at 50 degrees and above, the report noted.

There was also an issue found with the plumbing system that prevents contaminants from getting into the water supply.

The inspector also noted that thermometers were missing in two coolers at the facility.

The following statement was given to 10/11 NOW from Nebraska Club general manager Will Herres:

All of the violations in which the Nebraska Club was hit for in September have been corrected. The one person who didn't have a Lancaster County Health Department Food Handler's Permit took the online classes immediately after and passed. We purchased a new cooling unit for our walk-in cooler and everything is temping out well below 41 degrees. We now have a food grade hose for our dish pit as well as a back flow prevention valve that was added to the hose per the Health Department's request. Finally we cleaned all of the cooler gaskets in the restaurant and replaced each coolers thermometer with a brand new Sysco grade probe. A follow up inspection was held after the initial inspection and it shows that we are in fact compliant with all of the Lancaster County Health Department practices.

KFC

The chicken fast food chain location at North 11th and Cornhusker Highway was inspected Aug. 9 where 14 food violations were recorded.

Among the violations included two critical violations, including an employee or employees working without current food handler permits, according to the inspection report.

A hot holding box in the restaurant was also dissembled where "numerous" cockroaches were found.

Items in a walk-in cooler were also be improperly cooled. There was also an issue with a blackflow prevention device, which is designed to keep contaminants from the water supply.

The inspector also noted that a food handler data sheet was incomplete.

A KFC spokesperson address the inspection in a statement given to 10/11 NOW:

“At KFC, the health and safety of our guests and employees is a top priority. The franchisee and restaurant team have taken immediate action to address the citations, as well as educate and re-train team members on food safety and health protocols to prevent this situation from happening again.”

Florios

The Italian restaurant located at 14th and Pine Lake was written up for seven food violations during a Sept. 13 food inspection.

According to the inspection report, two critical food violations were noted, including an employee or employees working without current food handler permits.

Also noted was food items in a walk-in cooler measured at temperatures five to ten degrees warmer than allowed.

The restaurant was also dinged for not having a bodily fluid cleanup kit, the inspection report stated.

The inspector noted the restaurant was improperly cooling cooked pasta for storage.

Flies were also found throughout the kitchen, according to the report.

Burger King

The fast food location at North 11th and Cornhusker Highway was written up for seven food violations during its most recent inspection August 21.

None of the violations were critical, according to an inspection report.

The inspector did find several cockroaches of "all stages" near the hand and mop sink area.

The report revealed that produce slicers contained a large amount of food and debris buildup.

Grease and food buildup near the fryer area and on equipment was also included in the report.