Search warrant alleges child pornography suspect planted hidden cameras in phone chargers

Newly released documents have revealed more about what led to the investigation into a Hastings man who killed himself prior to authorities attempting to serve a search warrant.

On October 3, Lincoln Police, in collaboration with Nebraska State Patrol, attempted to serve the warrant at the home in the 5000 block of West 12th Street in west Hastings.

As law enforcement personnel knocked on the door and announced their presence, there was no answer from inside the home.

Movement was observed inside the home during that time. After waiting to allow time for the occupant to answer the door, law enforcement breached the front door to the residence.

The troopers and officers searched the home and found the sole occupant, Kipp Pfeiffer, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No law enforcement personnel discharged a weapon during the event.

According to documents, the Lincoln Police Department began investigating Pfeiffer after he was linked to a complaint of hidden cameras found inside a home in Lincoln.

Lincoln Police said the cameras were found inside cell phone charger adapters inside the bedroom of a teenage girl. Pfeiffer was known to the teenager.

Inside each charger was a micro SD card, one containing near three dozen videos, many of the teen undressed. The other micro SD card contained 20 videos, some believed to date back to 2018, when the teen was 16-years-old.

Lincoln Police said there was enough probable cause to obtain a search warrant.

The Hastings Police Department has been assigned to investigate this case as an "in-custody" death because it occurred in the presence of law enforcement. State law requires an independent investigation to be conducted for grand jury purposes. The Adams County Attorney said Friday the grand jury investigation would likely happen in November.