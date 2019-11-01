'Bonkers' math: Nebraska senator issues one-line statement on Warren health-care plan

It wasn't exactly LOL, but it was pretty close:

"Hahaha. This make-believe math is bonkers."

That's the full statement issued by U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., in response to Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren's written explanation of her "Medicare for All" plan.

In it, she details how she would spend $52 trillion in the next 10 years to provide government-funded health care to every American without raising taxes on the middle class.

In a 20-page online post, Warren said her plan would call on employers to transfer to the government almost all the $8.8 trillion she estimates they would otherwise spend on private insurance for employees.