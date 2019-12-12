Lincoln Police investigating reports of gunshots Thursday morning

Lincoln Police has launched an investigation into reports of gunshots fired in Southwest Lincoln early Thursday morning.

Police said they received the first report of the south of gunshots near 8th and C Streets around 2:45 a.m.

Additional calls of reported gunshots continued to come for the next hour, according to LPD.

No victims have been identified.

Police said no damaged had discovered when officers canvassed the scene.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Lincoln Police Department or Lincoln Crime Stoppers.