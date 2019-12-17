Former Iowa football coach Hayden Fry dies at 90

The family of former Iowa head football coach Hayden Fry announced Tuesday that he has died at the age of 90.

After he took the job in 1978, Fry turned the football program around in just three seasons. He was the head coach for 20 years and coached his team to 13 bowl games, sharing three Big 10 championships. He finished ten seasons with a ranked team.

His family says they were at his side when he passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer. A memorial service is pending.

Through the University of Iowa Athletic Department, current head coach Kirk Ferentz offered his condolences to the family:

"Hayden Fry is a college football icon and an Iowa legend. His Hall of Fame career is well known, but personally, he will always be the man who took a chance on me at the start of my coaching career. I was proud to coach with him and honored to succeed him when he retired. He has been a great mentor and a true friend. I am forever grateful to him."

Ferentz continued, "Mary and I send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Shirley, their children, and the entire Fry family. We hope that Hayden's legacy of integrity and high character will provide his family comfort during this difficult time."