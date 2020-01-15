Reports of active shooter prompt lockdown at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base

An active shooter situation has been reported at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, according to Lt. Col. Travers Hurst.

Officials said the base is on lockdown. A student on the base saw someone with a gun and reported it, Hurst said.

Authorities are at the scene but are unable to confirm or deny whether any shots had been fired.

Hurst said Blount County Sheriff’s deputies are sweeping the area after receiving reports of an active shooter, according to the Associated Press.

The Tennessee National Guard said it had no reports of injuries at the airbase, which is home to the 134th Air Refueling Wing.

