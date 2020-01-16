UNMC sets record for research funding

2019's fiscal year saw another record set by the University of Nebraska Medical center. UNMC brought in over $138 million for research funding from external sources.

The number is a 2 percent increase from 2018's record of $135 million. 2017 to 2018 saw a 15.8 percent growth.

"This steady upward trend, in a time of fiscal uncertainty for research, shows how we continue to recruit outstanding scientific talent to UNMC," said Jennifer Larsen, M.D., vice chancellor for research. "Our faculty continue to grow in their research funding success."

The money brought included a 13.3 percent funding increase awarded to the College of Medicine, and the college of Nursing had a 30.5 percent increase from the previous fiscal year.

A few highlights include nearly $750 thousand for an associate professor of epidemiology and nearly $580 thousand to a National Institutes of Health grant.