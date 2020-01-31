Super Bowl ads serve up politics - and an escape from it

NEW YORK (AP) -- Americans weary of a seemingly endless barrage of political news may be looking for a respite during ad breaks on Super Bowl Sunday. But this year, national politics will invade the game, as presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg and President Donald Trump will both run ads. In good news for the weary, however, those ads will likely be the exception of the night. Most brands are taking extra care to steer clear of politics and align themselves with celebrities, hit songs, and nostalgia to avoid any potentially divisive territory.