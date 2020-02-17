'Handful' of people taken to UNMC containment units from flights at Omaha airport

A handful of people arriving at Eppley Airfield on Monday morning were transported to UNMC's National Quarantine Unit — the same place a woman quarantined for coronavirus at Camp Ashland was taken on Friday.

Two flights from the same airline that earlier this month brought 57 people quarantined for coronavirus to Omaha from China landed at Eppley Airfield on Monday morning.

People in containment suits were seen around the flights.

The first Kalitta Air flight arrived in Omaha just after 7 a.m. Monday; the flight originated in Tokyo with a stop at Travis Air Force Base in Sacramento. The second Kalitta Air flight originating in San Antonio landed in Eppley just before 9 a.m. Monday.

The Associated Press reported that a plane carrying American passengers from a cruise ship that was quarantined in Japan landed at a Northern California air force base just before midnight Sunday; A second flight touched down at a San Antonio air force base around 2.5 hours later.

Local authorities referred questions about the flights to federal authorities, who said there's not a plan to move more evacuees to Camp Ashland.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.